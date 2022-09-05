Healing Gardens in St. Charles open to the public Sept. 11

Healing Gardens, a two-acre expanse of woodland and perennial gardens at Stone Hill Farm in St. Charles, will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, according to a news release.

Admission is $5 per person and $10 per family. In solidarity and to honor the journey, cancer survivors are admitted for free. Donations of time or money for upkeep are welcome. Healing Gardens is cultivated and hosted by Stone Hill Farm owner Deborah Marqui and her husband, Buzz.

The opening will also offer an optional Yoga in the Garden class from 1 to 2 p.m. led by instructor Felicia Schmid. The class fee is $20, which also includes admission to the grounds both before and after class. Registration is required through Asanas & More Yoga no later than one hour prior to the class. Payments can be made through Venmo to @felicia-schmid or Zelle to @630.269.8696.

For more information, contact Schmid at info@AsanasYoga.com.