Kane deputies, state, local police step up Labor Day traffic safety

Residents urged to be safe, drive sober - or get pulled over

By Shaw Local News Network

An Aurora man was killed in a car crash early Sunday after fleeing a Kane County Sheriff's Deputy. The driver of the fleeing vehicle, Mark S. Brown, 47, of Aurora, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The message this Labor Day from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office is a simple one: Drive sober or get pulled over.

Before the party starts, remember to designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired, Sheriff Ron Hain announced in a news release.

As families and friends plan their end-of-summer celebrations for Labor Day weekend, the Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives, according to the release.

“We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads with the goal of ensuring our community’s residents and visitors make it home safely once the parties end,” Hain stated in the release. “If you’ll be celebrating, we urge you to plan ahead for a sober ride.”

The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign is in force now and runs through the early-morning hours of Sept. 6, the Tuesday after Labor Day.

During this period, law enforcement will be stepping up efforts focused on the impaired, unbuckled and distracted drivers, the release stated.

Other tips include:

• If you’re hosting, serve food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party, then be sure all the guests have designated sober driver in advance or arrange ride-sharing or another sober ride home.

• If you do not have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab, or stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.

• Don’t let friends leave your sight if you think they are about to drive impaired.

• Always buckle up – it is the last best defense in a crash.

The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

