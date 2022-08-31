State Reps. Ugaste, Keicher to host prescription drug drop-offs in Campton Hills, Hampshire

State Reps. Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) and Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) are hosting two prescription drug drop offs in the next week with the Hampshire Police Department, Campton Hills Police Department and Kane County Sheriff, according to a news release.

Dan Ugaste Illinois State Representative Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) (Shaw Media file photo)

“Our local law enforcement agencies are outstanding community partners in our year-round effort to prevent prescription drug abuse and keep unwanted and expired drugs from contaminating our water supply,” Keicher said in the release. “I encourage everyone to check your medicine cabinets and bring your items to either of two drop-off events for safe disposal.”

State Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) (Provided by Jeff Keicher)

“To prevent threats unused or expired medications present to children and combat America’s opioid crisis, I am glad to partner with Rep. Keicher for these important prescription drug drop off events,” Ugaste said in the release. “I invite all 65th District constituents to join us next week and utilize this opportunity to safely dispose of these substances that can become dangerous when in the wrong hands.”

The events will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Keicher’s office, 115 W. Oak Knoll Dr., in Hampshire, and at the Campton Hills Police Department, 40W270 LaFox Road, Suite B, on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Both prescription drug drop offs will collect unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely dispose of them for free. Accepted medications include prescription medications, prescription ointments and patches, pet medications and vitamins. Needles, illegal drugs and liquids will not be accepted, the release stated.

These are outdoor events that allow participants to remain in their vehicles. Drivers should follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lots and brochures on state programs will be available.

For questions or more information, please call Rep. Keicher’s office at 815-748-3494 or visit RepKeicher.com and Rep. Ugaste’s office at 630-797-5530 or RepUgaste.com.