New Festival of the Vine location requires downtown Geneva street closures

The Geneva Police Department has announced that downtown street closures and parking restrictions will be implemented Sept. 7-11 to accommodate the new home of the Festival of the Vine.

The event returns to Geneva on Sept. 9-11 on both sides of the historic Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St. The Flavor Fare/Entertainment stage will be situated on James Street while the Arts & Crafts show will take place on Campbell Street.

Parking lot access to local businesses will remain open on James and Fourth streets.

The following roadways will be closed to car traffic starting on the following evenings:

Wednesday, Sept. 7

James Street from Third to Fifth streets

Fourth Street from West State to James Street

Friday, Sept. 9

Campbell Street from Third to Fourth streets

Additional parking restrictions scheduled to go into effect late on Sept. 9 are:

Fifth Street - both sides of the roadway from James Street to the middle of the block

James Street - five spots on the south side west of Third Street

Campbell Street from Fourth to Fifth streets

All road closures and parking restrictions will remain in place through the conclusion of the Festival of the Vine on Sept. 11. People should not remove the temporary “no parking” signs posted on wooden stakes. The restrictions are meant to provide a safe environment for festival patrons.

For more information about Festival of the Vine, visit the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s website at genevachamber.com.