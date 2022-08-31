Maple Park Fun Fest kicks off family fun for Labor Day weekend

Maple Park Fun Fest, the annual end-of-summer celebration in western Kane County, kicks off Saturday, Sept. 3 and runs throughout Labor Day weekend. The event takes place in downtown Maple Park.

The weekend features a men’s slow-pitch softball tournament, arts and crafts show, bean bag tournament, car show, food and beer garden, a parade, live music and of course, the toilet bowl races.

The band Back Country Roads is scheduled to perform on the sound stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The fireworks show is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Children’s events include a bike parade, balloon twisting, a magician, Dave Dinaso Traveling World of Reptiles and more.

According to the website, Maple Park Fun Fest began in 1998 as a softball tournament, and grew into an annual celebration that brings about 2,000 people to the downtown area.

To see a full schedule of events and bands, visit mapleparkfunfest.com.