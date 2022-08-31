Join Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Charles

The Alzheimer’s Association invites residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Pottawatomi Park in St. Charles.

According to a news release, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million people in the U.S. are living with the disease and more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. In Illinois, there are more than 230,000 people living with the disease and more than 383,000 caregivers, according to the release.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.