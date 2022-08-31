IDOT to seal cracks on West State Street in Geneva

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be sealing cracks in September on Route 38 from Route 47 in Elburn to Route 31 in Geneva.

The project is expected to take five days with road work beginning at Route 47 on Monday, Sept. 12 and moving eastward throughout the week. Crews are scheduled to arrive in Geneva on Friday, Sept. 16, weather permitting.

When construction gets underway on West State Street in Geneva, drivers should expect a moving work zone that will close one or two lanes of traffic to repair and re-stripe the road.

For more information, call IDOT’s area construction supervisor Shearrisa Phillips-Hatcher at 847-705-4250.