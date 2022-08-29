Marmion Academy announces September Go Cadets event schedule for 5th-8th grade boys

Marmion Academy is holding its first Go Cadets Night of the year at the home football game on Friday, as the Cadets take on the Lake View High School Wildcats at Fichtel Field. The sophomore game begins at 5 p.m. and the varsity game starts at 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release, all 5th -8th grade boys who register for the event will receive free admission to the game plus a limited edition Marmion Top Gun themed T-shirt. Only registered students, or those who sign in at the Go Cadets table that evening, will receive the shirt.

The Homecoming kick-off party will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. There will be a pep rally, bonfire, family fun zone, fireworks and more. No registration is required to attend the party. Wristbands for unlimited access to the family fun zone are $5 and can be purchased in advance at marmion.org/wristbands.

Marmion’s second Go Cadets Night for 5th-8th grade boys will be Friday, Sept. 30. Marmion’s Homecoming football game vs. Fenwick High School sophomore game begins at 5 p.m. and varsity kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Register online or check in at the Go Cadets table that evening to receive free admission to the game and more.

Marmion Academy will be hosting a number of Go Cadets events throughout the school year for football, painting, leadership, music, wrestling, basketball and more.

Students are able to sign up for multiple events at marmion.org/gocadets.