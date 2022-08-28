Geneva Park District to hold Autumn Fair on Sept. 17 at Peck Farm Park

The Geneva Park District is holding its annual Autumn Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road.

There will be pony rides, family activities, children’s games, crafts, a birds of prey demonstration and musical entertainment. Visitors also may mingle with animals at a petting zoo, purchase pumpkins, explore an observation silo, visit the Hollow Nature Playground and get up close with hundreds of butterflies at the Butterfly House, according to a news release from the Geneva Park District.

Tickets are available for a basket raffle at $5 each or $20 for five. They can be purchased at the event or in advance at the Sunset Community Center, Peck Farm Park Interpretive Center or the Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center. Winners will be announced on the day of the fair.

Admission to the event is free with minimal fees for some activities, food and beverages.

All proceeds benefit the Geneva Park District Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving quality of life for all residents in the district. Autumn Fair at Peck Farm Park is an annual fundraising event that supports this mission, the release stated.