75 more rescued beagles headed to Anderson Humane in South Elgin

Another batch of beguiling beagles is headed to South Elgin.

After finding homes earlier this month for 91 beagles rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia, Anderson Humane is going back the first week of September to pick up 75 more.

“We just had such great success with this last batch,” said Dean Daubert, Anderson Humane’s chief operations officer. “When we were asked to take more, it was a no-brainer.”

Kate Halma, director of foundation relations at Anderson Humane, calms one of the 91 beagles brought in overnight from Virginia. (Shaw Media photo/Rick West/Rick West)

Roughly 4,000 beagles were rescued in late July by the Humane Society of the United States from Envigo, a breeding and research facility in Virginia. A federal judge had approved the rescue after U.S. Department of Agriculture officials found dozens of federal regulation violations that resulted in dogs being ill, injured and underfed, and in some cases, dying.

Three cargo vans from Anderson arrived at the facility on Aug. 8 carrying 91 male beagles 6 to 18 months old. The dogs, which never had been in a vehicle or even stepped on grass until they got to the shelter, arrived in surprisingly good spirits.

“They were so good, and they were so adoptable,” Daubert said. “There was a little bit of shyness and timidness at first, but still a desire to interact with people. We’ve heard some great stories from our fosters that they got over that stuff pretty quick.”

The 91 beagles rescued by Anderson Humane from a breeding facility in Virginia were handed over to their foster families in South Elgin, Illinois. (Shaw Media photo/Rick West/Rick West)

Daubert said they already have foster families lined up for the 75 incoming beagles.

“We think we’ll get the same reaction and most of them will get adopted through foster again, but there may be a few available (to adopt),” he said.

Of the 91 dogs rescued on the first trip, 84 are being adopted by their foster families, and the others have forever homes lined up.

Daubert said they won’t know the ages or genders of the dogs they’ll be picking up will be until they arrive. He guesses it will be juveniles to young adults since the most vulnerable dogs, seniors, young puppies and pregnant mothers were taken out early in the process.

“It’s exciting and it’s awesome to see them go right from foster into their forever home,” Daubert said. “It’s really gratifying.”

For more information on fostering or adopting a pet, visit ahconnects.org/beagles or call (847) 697-2880.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220826/75-more-rescued-beagles-headed-to-anderson-humane-in-south-elgin