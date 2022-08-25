St. Charles artist showcased in exhibit at Batavia Public Library

Drawn to hidden meanings and unconscious motivations, St. Charles artist and writer Carly Palmer explores and expresses her curiosity in an exhibit currently on display at the Batavia Public Library.

Guests can view nearly a dozen pieces in Palmer’s exhibit in the library’s art gallery space through Aug. 31. This is Palmer’s first show at the library’s gallery.

According to a news release from the library, the abstract and collage artist primarily works in the artistic media of paper collage, assemblage and expressive abstracts.

Pieces in this show are hand-cut paper collages sourced from a variety of vintage and modern magazines. The artist stated in the release that half are from a series inspired by flowers called “Not Your Garden Variety,” while the remaining artworks are from her “Sew Little Time” series that features fashionable women sourced from a vintage sewing catalog.

The Art Wall gallery is located on the upper level of the library, beyond the hold shelves near the Library of Things.

The Batavia Public Library is located at 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The exhibit may be viewed during regular library hours. For a list of hours, please visit bataviapubliclibrary.org. Admission is free.