Kane County SWAT training exercise set for Aug. 30 in Geneva

The Kane County SWAT team will be conducting training starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at a residence located on Peck Road near Heartland Drive on Geneva’s west side.

The home and property at 64 Peck Road were purchased by the city, and the wood frame, single-family house has been made available for this training opportunity, which willfocus on a potential SWAT response to an emergency situation. The exercise is not expected to disrupt the adjacent neighborhoods. No vehicle sirens will be activated, and live weapons will not be fired.

Signage will be posted in the driveway of the residence, and safety officers will be on site. The training is expected to be completed by 3 p.m.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Geneva Police Department appreciate the public’s understanding as officers participate in this important training exercise.