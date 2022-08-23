Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley to hold farm-to-table event at LeRoy Oakes in St. Charles

Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley will celebrate the harvest with its annual fundraiser Aug. 27 on the lawn of the 1843 Durant House in the LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles.

According to a news release, the St. Charles-based nonprofit organization partnered with the Illinois Farmers Market Association to procure the food for this farm-to-table event. Rustic Road Farm in Elburn will provide the featured chef, preparing dinner on-site with appetizers from Nobel House Geneva and farm fresh desserts from Milk House Ice Cream from Pingree Grove.

Beer and hard seltzer from Solemn Oath Brewery of Naperville and wine from Danenberger Family Vineyards of New Berlin also will be available.

While the food will be the highlight, guests also will enjoy the bluegrass/folk music of County Line String Band, a skittles tournament (a 19th-century game, not the candy) and tours of the Durant House Museum. To raise money for Preservation Partners’ mission and to educate about local history, guests can enter to win raffle items, participate in a wine pull and bid in the silent auction, according to the release.

Tickets are available for $100 each at ppfv.org/farm-to-table. Guests must be 21 or older. The food will not be guaranteed to be gluten or allergen-free.

For the full menu, visit Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley on Facebook.