Geneva sets Thursday public hearing on fences

GENEVA – The Geneva Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the proposal at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at City Hall, 109 James St., to consider new applications for zoning ordinance text amendments related to the height and location of fences.

An interactive map on the city’s website, shows eight locations involved in seeking text amendments.

The streets where amendments are being sought include South Batavia Avenue, Dryden Road, East and West State Streets, North River Street, Richmond Street and Geneva Road.

Last month, Geneva aldermen discussed changing the maximum height of fences to 48 inches from 42 at a special Committee of the Whole meeting.