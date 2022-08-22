Join Friends of the Fox River Aug. 24 for Dam Night Out

Friends of the Fox River and Two Brothers Roundhouse are joining up to provide a better understanding of Fox River restoration and dam removal Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Two Brothers, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora.

FOTFR representatives will address the history of the Fox River, common concerns with support from scientific data and an exciting vision for the future, according to a news release.

The dams on the Fox River were constructed to provide mechanical power for local industry and, in some cases, as a source of ice for refrigeration. Power is no longer generated by these dams, nor are ice blocks harvested. The dams have been found to significantly degrade habitat and water quality, disrupt fish and mussel dispersal and present safety hazards to humans, the release stated.

Dam Night Out will begin with a walk from the Roundhouse lobby to the Riveredge Park Bike and Pedestrian Bridge. From 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., there will be a brief overview of the Fox River’s natural and cultural history, an introduction to river restoration and a limited Q&A session. The group will then return to Two Brothers Roundhouse’s tavern room for food and beverages. At 7:15 p.m., FOTFR will begin a deeper dive into the science of river restoration involving dam removal.

FOTFR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization made up of citizens and organizations taking action to protect the quality of the Fox River and its tributaries. It encourages both adults and students to become involved in protecting the river and its watershed.