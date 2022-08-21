St. Charles Fox River Clean-Up Day scheduled for Sept. 17 at Ferson Creek Park

Local organizations and residents will come together next month to clean up litter along the Fox River in St. Charles.

This year’s clean-up, which is part of the annual “It’s Our Fox River Day,” is from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Ferson Creek Park in St. Charles.

According to a news release, the Conservation Foundation, River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles and the St. Charles Park District are working together to help clean areas around the river. Clean-ups and community celebrations will happen in towns all along the Fox River from Waukesha, Wisc. to Ottawa, Ill.

Over 140 volunteers supported this one cleanup location in 2021, resulting in the largest St. Charles Fox River trash collection to date, the release stated.

“Volunteer interest in the ‘It’s Our Fox River Day’ St. Charles Cleanup has more than doubled over the past four years,” said Laurel Moad, president of the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles. “It’s rewarding for families, friends and community groups to spend time working together on something that makes a huge difference in the cleanliness and health of our Fox River. The River Corridor Foundation is grateful for the efforts of each and every volunteer.”

Canoes, larger debris and aggregated trash gathered by volunteers will again be collected at the central location of Ferson Creek Park by St. Charles Park District staff.

“The Fox River is an incredible amenity for both the community and wildlife that also call this area home,” said Ryan Solomon, ecological restoration supervisor for the St. Charles Park District. “Cleaning the Fox River waterway helps to ensure that there is plenty of available habitat for local fauna to thrive for future generations to enjoy.”

“The commitment from the community and our partners to a healthy Fox River is both inspiring and critical,” said Jessica Mino, Kane County program director for the Conservation Foundation. “We look forward to another great event, experiencing the joy our community gets by coming together to support a healthy, beautiful environment for people and wildlife.”

Learn more about how to participate in the St. Charles Fox River Clean Up and register to volunteer at www.stcrivercorridor.org/river_cleanup.php. Advanced registration is encouraged. Canoes and kayaks are welcome.

Trash bags and collection tools will be provided. Volunteers are asked to provide their own gloves.