Geneva underground electric replacement project to begin late August

Geneva will be enhancing electric service reliability by replacing underground utility cables in four areas of the city starting in later this month.

The 2022-23 underground electric replacement program areas include:

South Street (Gary and Sheila lanes)

Hill Road and Whitfield Drive

Burgess Road area (Sherman Avenue, West Street, Millbrook Court and Radnor Court)

Fabyan Parkway from Kane County’s Electronic Recycling Center to the Settler’s Hill entrance

The city’s contractor, Utility Dynamics, is scheduled to start work Monday, Aug. 29 on South Street and Tuesday, Sept. 6 on Hill Road, weather permitting. Construction on the remaining two areas will begin later this fall.

Crews will be installing conduit through utility easements and public right-of-way for the next several months. Electrical transformers, pedestals and street lights will also be replaced. This winter, the contractor will energize and connect homes to the new equipment. Scheduled power outages will be required as part of the project.

Final landscape restoration will begin in the spring.

A project map and additional information can be found at www.geneva.il.us. Questions can be directed to Electronic Division Manager of Distribution, Construction and Maintenance Jennifer Hilkemann at 630-232-1503 or jhilkemann@geneva.il.us.