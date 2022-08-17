Geneva Garden Club hosts 3rd year of jail garden for detainees

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The Geneva Garden Club is currently in its third season of partnering with the Kane County jail and Sheriff Ron Hain and his team to create a Jail Garden, according to a news release.

Gardening began in early spring when enough soil was brought in to fill and prepare two dozen raised beds in the jail’s courtyard.

The Geneva Garden Club donated the plants and seeds, the release stated.

The garden had a later start than anticipated due to rain, however, by mid-June, member volunteers and a select group of detainees began planting.

“Since then, we have been working alongside each other for a few hours every other week weeding, harvesting and enjoying the taste and smells of a wide variety of vegetables and herbs,” Garden Club spokeswoman Pam Cabeen stated in the release. “The garden is lush with Swiss chard, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, beets, carrots, tomatoes, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet peppers, jalapeño peppers, oregano, thyme, rosemary, sage and pesto basil.”

A Kane County jail detainee works in amid the tomato plants in the Jail Garden. This is the Geneva Garden Club's third year of hosting the Jail Garden, teaching detainees about gardening as a life skill, and as a peaceful respite. (Photo provided by Pam Cabeen)

The program’s goal is to give participants a sense of purpose while being detained, a welcome retreat for a breath of fresh air in a peaceful setting, teach gardening as a life skill – and possibly instill a love of gardening, the release stated.

“From week to week, our member volunteers are happy to share their time, expertise and passion,” Cabeen stated in the release. “Additionally, the Garden Club also felt that it was beneficial to plant flowers to help with courtyard beautification, as adding color through flowers is beneficial to mental health.”

As the growing season progresses, the harvested vegetables are donated to community organizations, the release stated.

“In late September, after the last harvest, we all look forward to the traditional celebratory luncheon within the jail,” Cabeen stated in the release.

Last year, Garden Club volunteers used some of the harvest to prepare and serve a three-course meal, the release stated.

A Kane County jail detainee harvests cucumbers at the Jail Garden. Volunteers from the Geneva Garden Club are in their third year of hosting a garden to teach detainees the life skills of gardening, plus the joy of working in the garden. (Photo provided by Pam Cabeen)

A special moment was a surprise guest – a detainee from the garden’s first year in 2019 –spoke about her renewed life and how much the garden meant to her while in jail.

After that, one of the Garden Club members said, “Today was one of the most fulfilling days of my adult life.”

“It is no surprise that the enthusiasm for this program increases each year as the experience is so worthwhile, enjoyable and rewarding for everyone involved,” Cabeen stated in the release. “It is definitely a program in which you reap what you sow.”

In a text message, Hain stated that his office “has been honored to partner with the Geneva Garden Club to bring this cathartic opportunity to our women in custody.”

“For years now, we have seen a great investment and a bountiful return from everyone involved,” Hain’s text stated.