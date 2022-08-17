Geneva D-304 officials to consider allowing board members to read presentation docs ahead of meetings

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 board member Paul Radlinsky said he would like to see administrator presentation documents before the meetings – as opposed to seeing them for the first time during the meetings.

Radlinsky was one of two new members who joined the board in March.

At the Aug. 8 school board meeting, Radlinsky said the board had seen several presentations from administrators recently – on the budget, on student services and on safety and security at that meeting.

“It would be really helpful if we could to receive these documents prior to being presented to us at the meeting. It would allow us time to prepare and to digest what is being presented,” Radlinsky said.

Radlinsky said the district already did a great job in preparing all the information board members need to read.

“I’d love to see the administrative presentations that we get – prior to the meetings,” Radlinsky said. “I find it very difficult just getting the information at the very end and not being able to really have a chance to digest it and think about it before we have the meetings.”

Radlinsky said having the materials ahead of time “would allow us time to be more respectful for the presenters – in order to ask better questions – and to basically be a better steward of what we’re supposed to do here.”

Board President Michael McCormick said he thought Radlinsky had a good point.

“This has been something we have talked about in my 12 years on the board,” McCormick said. “How this comes about procedurally is through a retreat, where we can get the feedback from our administrators.”

McCormick said he would put Radlinsky’s comments toward a future topic to discuss.

“What has been discussed in the past is the idea of transparency,” McCormick said. “That it’s better for board members to hear it along with the community, so that we can all ask questions sort of contemporaneously. But you definitely bring up a good point.”

McCormick said maybe the administration can work with the on it and change how they do things.

“There’s been many board members before you that thought otherwise,” McCormick said. “That’s definitely I think something that we should take up … and discuss that at a retreat.”

Radlinsky said he would assume that the community would like board members “to be as best prepared as possible, and to ask the hard and necessary questions, rather than seeing it as it’s being presented. I think that’s our responsibility to be prepared. I have a different feeling on that topic.”

When asked later if he could name any past board members who preferred to see administrative presentations without preview, McCormick stated in a text message that it wasn’t the issue.

“From my perspective, it’s making sure that we don’t fail to ask questions,” McCormick’s text stated.

“If board members have the presentation beforehand, and can call administrators before the meeting, no one will ask questions and the public gets screwed,” McCormick’s text stated. “Open board meetings with full and transparent discussions. No?”

Still, McCormick said he would discuss it with Superintendent Kent Mutchler as to whether the district’s administrator presentations should be included in the board packets in advance of the meetings.

The district makes its agendas public by the Thursday before the Monday meetings, but adds packet information hours before the meeting. Most other public bodies – such as the city of Geneva and Kane County – provide the agenda and packet information several days before the meeting.