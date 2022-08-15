Geneva D-304 approves more than $913K in construction payments

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board approved $913,401 in payments for several construction projects.

The board authorized a payment of $333,331.20 to Malcor Roofing of Illinois, a St. Charles-based company, for roof work at Geneva High School. It was the third payment in a series totaling nearly $3 million, records show.

Also approved at the Aug. 8 meeting was a $175,607.68 payment to Johnson Controls in Geneva for digital upgrades at Geneva Middle School North. It was the third in a series of payments for an upgrade of nearly $499,666.65, records show.

The board also approved $318,892.50 to Eagle Concrete Inc. of Batavia for district-wide concrete repairs. The board had already approved a total cost of $420,575 for the project, records show.

The school board also approved a payment of $85,571.10 to MBB Enterprises of Chicago Inc., for masonry renovations at Harrison Street and Williamsburg Elementary Schools, according to the board packet.

This was a first payment in an already-approved project for $135,827, records show.

In other action, the board also approved at $1,500 donation from Bob Jass Chevrolet for Geneva High School athletic uniforms and equipment.

Because the donation was more than $500, it required the board to vote to accept it, as per the district’s policy.