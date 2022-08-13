St. Charles School Board approves road maintenance agreement with village of Wayne

The St. Charles School Board has approved a two-year agreement with the village of Wayne that would help pay for maintaining Country Club Road following the wear and tear caused by the district’s school buses.

The School Board Monday night voted 5-2 to approve the agreement, which requires the district pay $300 annually for each bus traveling on Country Club Road to help offset the cost of road maintenance. Based on the district’s current bus routes, the district would pay Wayne an annual fee of $5,400.

Voting “no” were board members Jillian Barker and Kate Bell.

“I don’t agree with this,” Barker said. “I think it sets a horrible precedent. It’s unheard of. And we really need to think about the fact that a taxing body is now taxing another taxing body. It just doesn’t make sense and it is a concern.”

Barker said the district’s attorneys reviewed the agreement “and they said they have never heard of any other district having this kind of situation happen.”

Justin Attaway, the district’s assistant superintendent for business services, noted that Country Cub Road is a local road that Wayne has to maintain.

“Most of the roads that U46 drives their buses on are county and state roads, so Wayne is not responsible for those roads,” Attaway said. “Kane County or the Illinois Department of Transportation would be responsible for those roads. One of the reasons this is coming up is because Wayne does not have the ability to raise taxes like St. Charles does for its roads, so they need to look for other ways to deal with some of the maintenance they have.”

Barker said that U46 school buses do drive on residential streets. However, she noted that only St. Charles School District is being required to pay these fees.

Attaway said he doesn’t know if the village plans to make U46 sign a similar agreement.

“When I asked the question, they said it was coming to D303 because our buses were observed multiple times on the road and no one made phone calls about any U46 buses,” he said.

He said that modifying the district’s bus routes to avoid Country Club Road is prohibitive because of the additional time added to each route, which may also result in additional buses traveling through residential neighborhoods.

“While the administration did reduce the number of routes that travel Country Club Road from 40 routes in the 2020-21 school year to 18 routes in the 2021-22 school year, the village is still concerned about the potential for excessive wear and tear on the roads,” he said.

Attaway said Wayne’s request is in compliance with the law.

“This is legal in their municipal code,” he said. “Most municipalities have a stipulation in their municipal code that specifically exempts government vehicles from the weight limit. However, because Wayne does not have any large vehicles they drive on the roads, they don’t have that same stipulation in their municipal code. According to our attorneys, this is absolutely in compliance with the law, that they can ask us to do this.”

Bell said she also was not comfortable with the agreement.

“It just doesn’t sit right with me and it’s completely unheard of,” Bell said.

Board member Matthew Kuschert also raised issues with the agreement. However, he thought approving the agreement would be better than the school district being fined by the village.

St. Charles School District could be fined $300 for each violation, board member Ed McNally said.

“I have the same reservation and have since the start,” he said. “It just doesn’t feel right, but sometimes you’re over a legal barrel and I think we sort of are here. Financially, it might make the most sense to go along with it.”

Board member Becky McCabe had similar concerns, but decided to support the agreement.

“This just doesn’t feel like a good intergovernmental way of solving a problem,” she said. “But I feel I have to be fiscally responsible for the district.”