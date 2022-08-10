Kane state’s attorney, sheriff to hold Facebook Live event about post-traumatic stress disorder

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser will host a live discussion about post-traumatic stress disorder and its role in Kane County’s criminal justice system.

According to a news release, the discussion is the latest in a series of conversations hosted by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office about public safety issues. The conversation may be viewed on Facebook Live, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/KaneSAO, at the time of the event.

Joining State’s Attorney Mosser are Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, Alexandra Tsang, director of the Kane County Diagnostic Center, Jacob Zimmerman, superintendent of the Kane County Veterans Assistance Commission and Pete Olson, president of Level 6 Wellness and an Operation Iraqi Freedom combat veteran.

Curtis Spivey, host of the Good Morning Aurora podcast, will serve as moderator.

Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is an anxiety disorder that develops in reaction to physical injury or severe mental or emotional distress, such as military combat, violent assault, natural disaster, or other life-threatening events, the release stated.

Relevant web links will be shared after the event.

“Understanding the effects of trauma on those in the criminal justice system is vital to getting to the root of criminal justice problems for those charged with certain offenses,” Mosser stated in the release. “Additionally, we must focus on the trauma suffered by law enforcement as they respond to calls that involve significant violence. This panel of experts will discuss how the criminal justice system needs to shift its focus to effectively deal with trauma.”

-