Aug. 16 is Help America Vote Day

GENEVA – Kane County Clerk John Cunningham announced that the Clerk’s Office will promote Help America Vote Day on Aug. 16 by continuing its community outreach to recruit election judges and student judges for the Nov. 8 general election, according to a news release.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission designated that day as Help America Vote Day, as a day of action meant to assist poll worker recruitment efforts in communities across the country.

“Election judges and other poll workers are critically important to the elections process,” Cunningham stated in the release.

“We literally could not conduct elections without the hardworking election judges who play such a vital role in the process,” Cunningham stated in the release. “In the last few years, they have faced many challenges including a pandemic, historic voter turnout, and inclement weather, but our judges show up to work and help facilitate safe, secure and transparent elections in Kane County.”

The Nov. 8 election is a state holiday in Illinois, providing additional opportunities for residents who have the day off from work and school to participate as election judges.

Cunningham encouraged Kane County residents to consider becoming an election judge for the Nov. 8 election.

“I have spent most of life serving the public, and it truly is an honor to play a small part in facilitating elections where citizens have the right and privilege to vote,” Cunningham stated in the release.

Cunningham said he encourages students and teachers who will have the day off on Nov. 8 to to serve as election judges.

“We have been so lucky to have had wonderful students who have added so much to our program, and I hope we can bring in more students this year to build on our successes,” Cunningham stated in the release.

Information about applying to become an election judge, its requirements and election training can be found at kanecountyclerk.org or by calling 630-232-5990.

Students are encouraged to sign up to become election judges to have a chance to help promote democracy in their communities, as well as earn some extra money for college.

The requirements for student judges can be found at kanecountyclerk.org.

Information about the general election is also available on the clerk’s website.

Personalized sample ballots will be available in September after the ballot has been certified.

Additional information will be added to the clerk’s website and social media feeds in the upcoming weeks, so voters are encouraged to follow these sites for more information, the release stated.

The Clerk’s Office has expanded early voting, established a call center to resolve Election Day issues, developing a Voter Outreach Program to increase voter registration and early voting and improved technology, the release stated.