Kane County Judge Noverini to retire

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Kane County Circuit Judge John Noverini announced he is retiring this month after serving on the bench in Kane County since 2008 and being in the legal profession for more than 34 years, according to a news release.

Noverini stated in the release that he has been honored to serve his Kane County community for the past 14 years.

Noverini’s judicial experience includes having served as the Presiding Judge of the Family Law Division, Presiding Judge of a Criminal Division-Domestic Violence/DUI/Traffic Court and Presiding Judge of Probate, Guardianship, Traffic and Mental Health Courts for the 16th Judicial Circuit. Most recently, Noverini has served as a Circuit Court Trial Judge, according to the release.

Before serving on the bench, Noverini was a solo legal practitioner in Elgin from 1999 to 2008, building a career in civil law focusing on business, banking and residential and commercial real estate law.

He was an attorney for the American National Bank and Trust Company of Chicago, working as a bank executive and then becoming bank director.

Noverini was born in Chicago and graduated from Lane Tech High School. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from the Moody Bible Institute, a master of arts in history from Northeastern Illinois University, and his juris doctor from IIT/Chicago Kent College of Law in 1987, the release stated.

Along with his legal career, Noverini has taught at both Judson University in Elgin and Triton Community College in River Grove.

Noverini gives back to the community through acts of service, as he has volunteered for the Salvation Army for 17 years, 12 as the Elgin Salvation Army Advisory Board chairperson.

Noverini has also volunteered with Administer Justice, which provides legal aid to low-income people struggling with various challenges in housing, employment and health care.

Noverini’s other volunteer pursuits include traveling with Saray Rodriquez, his wife of 25 years, to perform charitable work with orphanages and other non-profit organizations and visited 35 countries, the release stated.

Noverini has also been a pilot since he was 18 years old.