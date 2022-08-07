Geneva Commons to host Children’s Business Fair Aug. 27

Geneva Commons will host this year’s Children’s Business Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 where guests are invited to participate in a one-day marketplace showcasing children’s startup businesses.

This year’s event will feature over 35 booths offering goods and products created by kids ages 6 to 16 years, according to a news release.

The event is designed to teach entrepreneurship in a practical and fun way by having each child come up with a product, service or idea and market it to the local community, the release stated.

Geneva Commons is sponsoring the event along with Express Toys, Action Academy, Color Me Mine and others.

For more information, visit Geneva Children’s Business Fair on Facebook.