Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: July 25-31

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Kristen N. Serrano, 38, of the 2100 block of Gallant Fox, Montgomery, was arrested July 25 on a Kendall County warrant on charges of theft and forgery. Deputies had stopped Serrano’s 2020 gray Chevrolet Equinox at Montgomery Road and Lafayette Street for speeding 36 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone and cited her for speeding.

• Jaime C. Leasure, 21, of the 100 block of Delcy Drive, DeKalb, was charged July 27 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and speeding. Deputies clocked Leasure’s 2014 maroon Ford Taurus at 70 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone traveling west on Route 38, just east of the entrance to the Kane County Judicial Center at 2:20 a.m., according to reports. A breath test at the jail resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.175%.

• A yellow kayak valued at $1,000 was reported stolen July 28 from a back yard in the 6N800 block of Route 31, St. Charles Township. The kayak was not tied down.

• The Country Stop Market & Gasoline, 9S595 Route 47, Sugar Grove, reported July 27 that a red fire truck pumped $86.45 worth of diesel and left without paying. The clerk told deputies that she believed it was an accident because firefighters usually have their own cards and pay outside. She thought the pay-inside method of payment was selected and she allowed the pump to be used, the report stated.

• Jalen K. DeLaRosa, 23, of the 400 block of State Street, Elgin, was charged July 31 with driving under the influence. Deputies answered a report of 2008 silver Jeep Liberty stopped in the westbound lane of Plank Road and Waughon Road in Burlington Township at 2:30 a.m. DeLaRosa was also charged with prohibited standing or parking in the roadway.