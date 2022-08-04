St. Charles School District looks to dismantle Citizen Advisory Committee as it launches community engagement plan

In the face of St. Charles School District launching a community engagement plan, the district is looking to dismantle the School Board’s Citizen Advisory Committee.

School Board members are set to discuss the issue at their meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The School Board established the Citizen Advisory Committee in 2019 to provide information, feedback, support and guidance to the School Board.

The committee is comprised of more than three dozen community members and current students and is co-chaired by School Board members Kate Bell and Becky McCabe. As part of a community engagement plan, the district plans to conduct listening sessions, with the first round set to take place in late August and early September.

“As District 303 expands public outreach, including through a series of upcoming community listening sessions, there will be new opportunities to obtain valuable feedback that will guide decision making,” School Superintendent Paul Gordon and Chief Communications Officer Scott Harvey said in a memo to School Board members. “The district values and appreciates the work that has been done by the CAC members and encourages their continued involvement through the community engagement plan. As data is gathered from the community engagement plan, the superintendent may form an advisory committee to review feedback and collaborate on next steps.”

Bell and McCabe support the administration’s decision to discontinue the CAC as a board committee.

“This was a very difficult recommendation to make, as we recognize your dedication to the group’s goals and the value of your feedback,” they said in a letter to Citizen Advisory Committee members. “We are very proud of the collective work you’ve done and the dialogue that you’ve been willing to have in order to recommend the best outcomes for our students. We believe this plan will increase outreach efforts and expand opportunities for additional students, families and district residents to be involved.”

Gordon plans to meet with the members of the Citizen Advisory Committee during the week of Aug. 22 to get their comments about the community engagement plan and to learn more about the committee’s work.