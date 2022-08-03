August 03, 2022
Pottawatomie Garden Club announces scholarship winners

The Pottawatomie Garden Club announced two scholarships at its July meeting. Pictured: (L to R): Mark Meginness, recipient Tessa Miller, recipient Joshua D'Avalo, Stevie Meginness and Dixon Bogert. (Provided by Pottawatomie Garden Club)

The Pottawatomie Garden Club has announced St. Charles East senior Tessa Miller and University of Illinois undergrad Joshua D’Avola as the winners of its 2022 scholarships.

Miller will attend Oregon State’s College of Forestry, while D’Avola has finished his first year at U of I and will soon choose more courses that apply to his major in environmental science.

The students were awarded a scholarship because of a donation from Dixon Bogart in memory of his mother, a longtime garden club member. The winners were announced by the scholarship cochairs, Mark and Stevie Meginness at the garden club’s July meeting.

