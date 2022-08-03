Local community college partnership with Kane County offers Accelerated Workforce Training

Elgin Community College, Kishwaukee College and Waubonsee Community College have partnered with the Kane County Office of Community Reinvestment to offer job skills training services through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

According to a news release from Kane County, the collaboration between the colleges and the county allows each institution to share resources and connect WIOA-eligible jobseekers to credentialed training programs.

Unemployed adults and underemployed workers in Kane, Kendall and DeKalb counties can qualify for funding to cover training expenses for in-demand careers.

WIOA is a federally funded program geared toward helping individuals gain the professional skills necessary to start or advance their careers. to expedite the earning of corresponding credentials, small cohort training options will be offered at each college and class costs for books, tuition and supplies will be supported by WIOA funding for all eligible and suitable individuals, the release stated.

The accelerated training programs will also offer career counseling and support to match jobseekers with local employers based on their skillset, the release stated.

Upcoming programs at the colleges include:

Basic Nurse Assisting

Pharmacy Technician

Information Technology

Truck Driver Training

Welding

Supply Chain Management

Automotive

Adult Education

For information regarding the programs available above or to see if you qualify for WIOA training assistance, visit: