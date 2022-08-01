Seven people hurt in ATV crash in southern Kane County

Seven people were injured, one seriously, after an ATV crash in Big Rock Township Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash at 5:45 p.m. in the 6S700 block of Dauberman Road.

The initial investigation found that a Polaris ATV with seven riders was traveling on private property at a high rate of speed when it flipped after taking a left turn. All seven passengers were ejected, and the ATV rolled over one of them. That passenger was flown from the scene to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

It appears that none of the passengers were wearing helmets, the release stated.

The driver of the ATV was a 15-year-old male from Grayslake, and the passengers were a 19-year-old male from Lake Beach, a 19-year-old male from Waukegan, an 18-year-old female from Niles, a 20-year-old female from Lake Beach, an 18-year-old female from Grayslake and another juvenile whose age and town of residence was not available.

The investigation found that neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the crash, and no citations have been issued, the release stated.