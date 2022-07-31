Geneva Emergency Management Agency seeks volunteers

The Geneva Emergency Management Agency is seeking volunteers to join its team.

According to a news release from the city, volunteers can expect to respond to community emergencies that include severe weather events, major fire and police activities, traffic management, festival assistance and other emergency-related tasks.

The agency assists the Geneva Fire and Police departments as well as key community organizations, including the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Geneva Park District. GEMA also works with emergency management agencies at the municipal, county, sate and federal levels, the release stated.

Members must be at least 18 years old, a high school graduate (or GED), have a valid Illinois driver’s license, live within close proximity to Geneva and be able to pass an in-person interview and background check.

Other expectations include regular attendance at monthly planning and training meetings and volunteer participation for a majority of the agency’s emergency call-outs and planned events, the release stated.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Geneva Emergency Management Agency may contact Fire Chief Mike Antenore at 630-232-2530 or gfd@geneva.il.us.