Portion of 2nd Avenue in downtown St. Charles to remain closed for few more weeks

Second Avenue between East Main Street and Walnut Avenue in downtown St. Charles is expected to remain closed for another three weeks as part of an improvement project.

The closure is for utility work that supports the redevelopment of the former Idle Hour Theater and will improve water and sanitary service to many of the surrounding properties, city officials said. To accommodate the work, the lower level of the 2nd Avenue parking deck is closed.

The middle and upper levels of the parking deck will remain open via Walnut and 3rd Avenue, respectively. Moonlight Theatre, located at 7 S. 2nd Ave, will seat about 220 people and will be located in the historic Idle Hour Theatre building that was built in 1900.

According to its business plan, Moonlight Theatre will feature two to three music acts a week, three full scale theatrical productions a year, special events like cabaret nights, stand up comedy and improv nights, open mic nights and children’s theater and workshops.

The space will also be rented out to other theater companies and corporations for private events and would be available for charity events and fundraisers. As proposed, Moonlight Theatre will also offer summer performing arts camps and workshops in the areas of acting, singing and dancing for children of all ages.