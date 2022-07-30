Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: July 3-22

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A resident of the 45W300 bock of John Street, Big Rock, reported July 22 that she was scammed of $494 by someone sending a message from Apple that there was a problem with her computer. She called the number provided and spoke to someone who said they were from Apple computer support. She provided most of her personal information along with $494 from her debit card. She realized it was a scam and froze her accounts and reported it to police, the report stated.

• A white Yamaha electric golf cart valued at $7,000 was reported stolen July 19 from Mill Creek Golf Course, 39W525 Herrington Drive, Blackberry Township.

• A metal restroom door was reported damaged July 19 at the Kaneville Community Center, 2S101 Harter Road, Kaneville. The cost to replace the door was estimated at $500, the report stated.

• John A. Rodriguez, 19, of the 300 block of Audubon Road, Streamwood, was charged July 3 with criminal trespass to property in the 16N500 block of Powers Road, Gilberts, after given notice. Deputies were called to the address shortly before 11:30 p.m. when the owner noticed an unidentified man on the property holding a flashlight. Rodriguez told deputies that he heard there was an abandoned commercial airplane on the property, so he crawled under the fence to take pictures of it, the report stated.

• Connor W. Peterson, 24, of the 0-99 bock of Maple Street, Sugar Grove, was charged July 4 with possession of adult use marijuana in a vehicle outside its approved container and improper lane use.