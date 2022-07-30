Batavia man charged with firearm felony

BATAVIA – A Batavia man who was charged with felony possession of a firearm while his FOID card was revoked is being held in the Kane County jail on $102,220 bond, according to court records and a news release from Batavia police.

Christian W. Rask, 43, of the 1300 block of Johnston Drive, Batavia, was also charged with misdemeanor possession of firearm ammunition, according to the release and court records.

Batavia police and an Illinois State Police SWAT team arrested Rask near his home about 8 p.m. on Thursday, while serving outstanding warrants on charges of failure to complete a firearm disposition record and failure to surrender a FOID – Firearms Owners Identification card, both misdemeanors, according to the release.

After Rask’s arrest, police executed a search warrant of his home. The discovery of additional items led to the felony and additional misdemeanor charges against him, according to the release.

The possession of a firearm when the FOID card is revoked is the most serious charge Rask faces, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Rask would have to post bail of $10,222 or 10% of the bond that was set in order to be released from jail.

No attorney of record is listed in court documents.

Rask’s next court date is set for Aug. 10.