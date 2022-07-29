‘Be You’ Rock Hunt returns today in downtown St. Charles

Those in downtown St. Charles today should be on the lookout for painted “Be You” rocks hidden around town.

The St. Charles Business Alliance has placed the rocks around town as part of its “Be You” Rock Hunt and they will be ready to find at 9 a.m. today. The event, now in its second year, is based around the popular “Be You” sculpture the Alliance had installed on First Street in downtown St. Charles.

“We saw a lot of success from the last “Be You” Rock Hunt, so we wanted to bring it back for people to enjoy again,” St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in a news release from the Alliance.

There are 10 painted rocks hidden around town. Those who find them win a gift bag filled with $80+ in local goodies, coupons and more.

Those lucky enough to find one should follow the directions written on the back or bring it to the Municipal Center building during working hours to receive their bag.

The event will end when all the rocks are found. Updates on when the event concludes, or the status of the number of remaining rocks, can be found on the St. Charles Business Alliance Facebook and Instagram page.

For more information about the event, go to stcalliance.org/post/beyourockhunt.