Organization for senior citizens to seeks Kane County volunteers

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, an organization working to end loneliness for seniors, is launching in Kane and DuPage counties and is seeking volunteers.

According to a news release from the organization, volunteers can befriend local seniors who are aging alone while providing essential services.

Loneliness poses the same risk to senior health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and research has linked loneliness to depression, dementia and high blood pressure, according to the release.

LBFE will provide volunteers with an orientation and opportunities to make a difference through direct interaction with seniors. The organization is looking for volunteers to become phone call visitors and in-home visitors or to serve in its volunteer leadership team and help put together opportunities for social gatherings.

Find out more about opportunities to get involved by contacting Maria Stamos at 312-300-6263 or mstamos@lbfeillinois.org.

LBFE has operated in Chicago since 1959 and serves about 1,200 seniors in the city every year.

Events, visits and other programs help seniors who are aging without support form family or friends to build new and lasting relationships. All services are free to seniors, regardless of income, according to the release.