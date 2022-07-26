Wayne Art League showcase on display at Batavia Public Library

Artwork from the Wayne Art League are now on display on the Batavia Public Library’s Art Wall through July 31, according to a news release from the library.

The Wayne Art League began in the 1950s at the Little Home Church by the Wayside on Army Trail Road in Wayne. The organization features about 40 artists who work in a variety of styles and media, the release stated.

Members of the Wayne Art League have participated for several years in the library’s displays of local artists’ works.

The Art Wall gallery is located on the upper level of the library beyond the “hold” shelves near the Library of Things. The Batavia Public Library is located at 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The exhibit ends July 31 and may be viewed on the Art Wall during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 am. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.