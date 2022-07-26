Delnor Hospital ranked among Top 20 hospitals in Illinois

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital is ranked among the top 20 hospitals in Illinois by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-2023 “America’s Best Hospitals” rankings.

According to a news release from Northwestern Medicine, Delnor Hospital is ranked No. 18 in Chicago Metro and No. 20 in Illinois, and is recognized as “High Performing” in orthopaedics and “High Performing” in seven procedures and conditions.

“Our team at Delnor Hospital is truly special and we are grateful to once again receive this prestigious honor,” said Maureen Bryant, president of Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, in the news release. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a test of the healthcare system and I’m proud of how our compassionate team has met the challenge.”

Delnor Hospital joins seven other Northwestern Medicine hospitals on the Best Hospitals in Illinois and Chicago list. In addition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, other ranked hospitals include Northwestern Medicine McHenry, Huntley and Woodstock hospitals, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital.

Northwestern Memorial is nationally ranked in 10 out of 15 specialties ranked. Of the 10 nationally ranked specialties, six clinical programs at Northwestern Memorial are ranked among the top 10 in the country: Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Geriatrics, Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology and Neurology & Neurosurgery, the release stated.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our “Patients First” mission and our relentless quest to improve, innovate and deliver world class outcomes to the patients we are privileged to serve,” said Dean M. Harrison, chief executive officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, in the release. “These rankings amplify the expertise, dedication and compassion of more than 33,000 physicians, nurses and staff who come together to provide exceptional care, train future generations of clinicians, advance medicine through cutting edge research all in the pursuit of health for individuals and the communities they call home.”

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine, visit www.nm.org/about-us.