Breaking: Kane State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser to be special prosecutor in Lake County criminal case

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser confirmed today via text that she has been appointed as a special prosecutor in a Lake County criminal case involving Waukegan 4th Ward Alderman Roudell Kirkwood.

Lake County State’s Attorney spokeswoman Sara Avalos said Mosser was requested to the case because State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart had represented a Kirkwood family member before he was elected state’s attorney.

“She will handle the investigation and prosecution to avoid any conflict of interest,” Avalos said.

A 31-count indictment alleged that Kirkwood committed forgery, forgery, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of official misconduct, and that he made false statements on video gaming and liquor license applications.