Waubonsee Community College to host Back-to-School Bash Aug. 5

Waubonsee Community College will host its Back-to-School Bash from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at its Aurora Downtown Campus, 18 S. River St.

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and will be held in conjunction with Aurora Downtown First Fridays, according to a news release from the college.

The event will be a blend of family activities, entertainment and enrollment help for Waubonsee’s fall courses, which begin Aug. 22.

Families will be able to enjoy story time with bilingual children’s author Beatriz Cantu and get active at the kid-friendly Imagination Station. Attendees are encouraged to bring backpacks to fill up with free school supplies and treats while supplies last.

The event will also feature live music from Waubonsee’s Steel Drum Band and Jazz Combo.

Waubonsee staff will be available to answer questions and offer personalized guidance around academic programs, student resources, financial aid and how to pay for college.

Visit waubonsee.edu/bash for more information and to RSVP for this Back-to-School Bash.