‘Bark in the Park’ activities set for July 26 Kane County Cougars game

Kane County Cougars fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva on July 26 for the baseball game and “Bark in the Park” activities, which raises money for local veterans’ charities. The Cougars will take on the Lake County Dock Hounds from Oconomowoc, Wisc.

According to a news release, London-based magician Martin Rees, a five-time Guinness World Records holder, will perform a variety of tricks. Rees and WGN Radio “Pet World” host Steve Dale will serve as emcees.

In addition to “Bark in the Park,” the Kane County Cougars Baseball Foundation and Robust Promotions will attempt to break a world record for the largest dog wedding on Oct. 2. The goal is to marry 1,000 dogs in the “Diamond in the Ruff” event, the release stated.

Both events are fundraisers for K9s For Warriors and 12 other service animal organizations and local pet adoption groups.

K9s For Warriors is the nation’s largest provider of trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

Dr. Bob Froehlich, Cougars owner and CEO, stated in the release that both “Bark in the Park” and “Diamonds in the Ruff” are a perfect match for the organization.

“We are a bit quirky and always push the marketing envelope, so hosting a massive dog wedding is a natural,” Froehlich stated. “Our foundation gives back to the community over $1 million annually in cash and in-kind donations. One of our biggest areas of focus has always been veterans and active military. In many ways, our organization was made for this event.”

Stephanie Vogt, community relations manager at K9s For Warriors, stated in the release that service dogs help veterans “return to a life of dignity and independence.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this awesome attempt,” Vogt stated. “Diamonds in the Ruff will allow us to continue changing veterans’ lives for the better and give new purpose to rescue dogs.”