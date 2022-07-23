Kane probation officer Krista Larson honored for service beyond normal call of duty

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Kane County employee Krista Larson was recognized as Probation Officer of the Year, officials announced in a news release.

The American Probation and Parole Association recognizes the efforts of community corrections professionals and this year July 17-23 marks the 2022 National Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week.

Kane County Court Services participates with the APPA by providing luncheons, team-building festivities and often a service event that benefits residents of the local community.

The department also recognizes one staff member whose service record goes above and beyond the normal call of duty. Larson’s peers recognized her as Probation Officer of the Year in a majority vote, the release stated.

The Kane County Judicial and Public Safety Committee also recognized Larson at the July 14, meeting.

Since beginning her career with Court Services in 2007, Larson continually stepped beyond the typical duties of her position.

She voluntarily facilitated “Thinking for a Change” – a cognitive-behavioral treatment group – on a weekly basis for adults and juveniles, the release stated.

Larson also trained some of her fellow probation officers as well as detention staff on how to facilitate this type of therapy.

This required her to successfully complete a highly selective and intensive program in Colorado that ultimately certified her as a “Trainer of Trainers” by the National Institute of Corrections.

Currently, Larson supervises nearly 60 adults on probation for a sexually motivated offense, the release stated.

She started in the sex offender program in 2014 and is the longest tenured staff in that unit.

As such, new officers routinely shadow her, especially when meeting with clients out in the community and inside their homes.

Larson is resourceful when it comes to connecting people to the help they need and is passionate about working with the local homeless population, the release stated.

Chief Judge Clint Hull, Chief Judge and Lisa Aust, executive director of Kane County Court Services presented Larson with the award.