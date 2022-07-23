Geneva announces street improvement program schedule

GENEVA – The city of Geneva’s street improvement program is scheduled to start early next month with 14 resurfacing and drainage projects, officials announced in a news release.

The projects are expected to be completed by October, if weather permits.

Residents who want more details are invited to an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Geneva Public Works Department, 1800 South St.

Public Works staff will provide an overview of the construction activity and will answer questions.

The public can enter the building through the east side door, the release stated.

Project locations and a map are available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Residents who live on impacted roads or the nearest cross streets will be receiving a letter from the city inviting them to the meeting.

People can subscribe to receive road work updates via the “Notify Me” feature on the city’s website.

For more information about the street improvement program, contact civil engineer Elton Orozco at 630-232-1279 or via email at corozco@geneva.il.us.