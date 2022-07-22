Geneva man charged with 2 felonies after allegedly driving pickup at teens on bikes

GENEVA – A Geneva man was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a vehicle after he allegedly chased two teen boys on bicycles with his pickup truck, according to police reports.

Scott R. Wise, 43, of the 1300 block of Lewis Road, Geneva, was also charged July 11 with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, according to police reports and court records.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 5 p.m. on July 10 where Wise saw the two 17-year-old boys riding bicycles southbound in the 900 block of Lewis Road and believed they were involved in an incident the night before, according to the police report.

Reports did not specify what the incident was Wise that referred to.

Wise drove after them and the two boys “heard a fast approaching vehicle behind them,” the report stated. “They looked back to see Wise crossing over into the oncoming traffic lanes, driving the vehicle towards them, which made them ride their bicycles into the east grass along the street.”

The teens “believed Wise was going to strike them with his vehicle. Wise then exited his vehicle in a manner that made (one of the boys) feel he was going to be battered by Wise and would need to defend himself,” the report stated. “Wise took (the boy’s) bicycle and tossed it into the truck bed of his vehicle and told (the boy) to get into his vehicle and take him to his father.”

The kick stand of the bike was broken from the action of being thrown into the truck bed, the report stated.

The boy called 911 and Wise gave his bike back saying, “You come for my tribe, I will come for yours,” the report stated.

The most serious charges against Wise are the to felony aggravated assault with a vehicle, both Class 4 felonies punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Wise was released on a recognizance bond and ordered not to have any contact with the two teens nor at two Geneva residences.

Wise is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 3.

No attorney of record was listed in court documents and a voice mail message to Wise seeking comment was not returned.