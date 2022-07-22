Geneva D-304 seeks applicants to fill board vacancy

GENEVA – The Geneva Community Unit School District 304 Board of Education is accepting applications to fill a recent vacancy left by Tammie Meek, who resigned last week, officials announced in a news release.

Applicants should email their resume to board@geneva304.org and fill out an online application no later than 11:59 p.m. Aug. 5.

Interviews will be conducted in the evening of Aug. 22.

Applicants should be advised that any documents submitted to the district in conjunction with this process may become public record, the release stated.

Applicants for the board vacancy must be, on the date of election or appointment, a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, a resident of Illinois and the district for at least one year and a registered voter.

Reasons that make an individual ineligible for board membership include holding an incompatible office, certain types of state or federal employment and being a child sex offender, the release stated.

Applicants should show familiarity with the board’s policies regarding general duties and responsibilities of the board and its members.

Information about board duties and policies are available in Section 2 of the Geneva CUSD 304 Board of Education Policy Manual at www.boardpolicyonline.com.

Applicants must be available for regular meetings which typically occur on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, and for additional special meetings that can occur throughout the year.

Board members also serve as liaisons and members on various committees and task forces and take part in ongoing professional development.

The successful appointee is also required to file a statement of economic interest with the Kane County Clerk’s office.