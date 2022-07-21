St. Charles beer collaboration raises more than $4,000 for nonprofit medical and dental clinic

The STC Six – the first-ever St. Charles collaboration beer – has raised more than $4,000 for Tri City Health Partnership, which operates a free private, nonprofit medical and dental clinic in downtown St. Charles.

“Tri City Health Partnership is overwhelmed at the outpouring of generosity from the successful STC Six collaboration,” Tri City Health Partnership Executive Director Kim Lamansky said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. “That donation will provide 20 office visits to the underserved in our community.”

Pollyanna Brewing Company, Alter Brewing, 93 Octane Brewing, Broken Brix Winery Cidery, D and G Brewing Company and Riverlands Brewing Company collaborated together to create a beer. A portion of the sales went to Tri City Health Partnership.

More information about the collaboration is available at stcsix.com. For more information about the Tri City Health Partnership, go to its website, tchpfreeclinic.org.