Local musicians to perform Saturday at fundraiser for RITAS Ministry

RITAS Ministry believes that everyone deserves a second chance.

RITAS stands for Restoring Inmates to America’s Society. The mission of the Aurora-based nonprofit organization is to help ex convicts reintegrate back into society as productive citizens as well as offer support to their families.

“When ex offenders get out (of prison), we encourage them to come here and then we can give them job skills and counseling,” RITAS Ministry Board President Mike Giblin said. “If we can help one person, that’s what it is all about.”

To help the nonprofit organization in its mission, a family fun festival fundraiser will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Aurora Athletic Club, 550 Clearwater Drive, North Aurora. Several local musicians will perform as part of the event, including Giblin’s son, Noah Gabriel, who will perform at 1:30 p.m., followed by Dave Glynn, Rich Van Ham and Jorge Orendain Madrigal of the Empty Can Band at 2:30 p.m.

Musician Jim Green will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. followed by Ravyn at 4:30 p.m. The event will also feature a pig roast, beanbag tournament, kids games and a dunk tank.

To purchase tickets, go to ritasministry.org or call RITAS Ministry at (630) 966-0252.

Giblin noted that ex convicts face numerous challenges, including being marginalized.

“We’re trying to get them back on their feet,” he said. “It’s about service. Service is the corridor that leads into the grand ballroom of compassion, which is the heart of God. We’re a faith-based ministry. We don’t force spirituality on anybody, but that’s what drives us. We’re service oriented and we’re there to help people who need help.”

This is the first time RITAS Ministry has held such a fundraising event. Giblin said he hopes it will become an annual event.

“I hope we can build off of it,” he said. “We hope people will come by and enjoy the food and entertainment.”

Besides raising funds, Giblin said he hopes the event will also increase awareness of what RITAS Ministry does. In addition to its other work, the organization also participate in the Angel Tree program every Christmas and provides gifts for children of inmates on behalf of their incarcerated parent.

More information about RITAS Ministry is available at its website, ritasministry.org.