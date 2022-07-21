Community forum on Kane County’s pre-arrest diversion program set for July 26

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser will host a public forum explaining Kane County’s new pre-arrest diversion initiative, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 26, at Aurora’s Santori Library, 101 S. River St., according to a news release.

State’s Attorney Mosser and Kane County Sheriff Ron Sheriff Hain, along with leaders from the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion National Support Bureau will share details and answer questions about the implementation and expansion of this initiative throughout Kane County.

Pre-arrest diversion connects individuals who have engaged with law enforcement because of untreated mental illness, substance use disorder or a lack of resources in the community to the help they need rather than putting them through the criminal justice system, the release stated.

Individuals are eligible if they are alleged to have committed a nonviolent, low-level offense. Police officers have discretion in making the referral when they believe it is a more appropriate response. Participants then work closely with a case manager who helps connect them to the resources they need to move in a more positive direction, the release stated.

The initiative began in Elgin in November 2021, followed by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office in January 2022,and Carpentersville in March 2022.

Mosser wants to make pre-arrest diversion available countywide as resources allow.

This forum is an opportunity for the community to learn how the initiative works, its benefits within the community and how the public can actively support this first-of-its-kind initiative in Illinois. Attendees will be able to ask questions of Kane County officials overseeing the initiative, as well as of the national directors, the release stated.