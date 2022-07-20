Take Geneva Bike Challenge, share feedback at Bike Night on Aug. 4

Avid cyclists, casual riders or those who want to rediscover their passion for biking are invited to take the Geneva Bike Challenge this summer.

According to a news release from the city, residents can participate in the Bike Challenge by:

Downloading and printing a copy of the challenge or picking one up at City Hall, 22 S. First St.

Completing the online safety check.

Submitting a completed challenge card to be eligible for a drawing.

The city’s Strategic Plan Advisory Committee will draw from those who complete the challenge to award local gift certificates and other prizes.

After people take their bikes out this summer, the committee will be seeking to engage the community on how the city can make improvements to become more bike-friendly.

Residents can share their feedback at Bike Night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St. The evening will also include a raffle, ice cream, bike safety checks and additional activities.

The committee will take input from Bike Night and review the city’s 2004 Bike Plan to develop recommendations for bike and pedestrian improvements that will be presented to the city council in the future, the release stated.