Drainage improvement project prompts intermittent Fox River Trail closures in St. Charles

A drainage improvement project along the Fox River Trail in St. Charles began July 18 and will continue through Friday, July 29, according to a news release.

Forest Preserve District of Kane County staff will be installing a new culvert under the trail, as well as drainage basins on the sides to improve the flow of water and prevent erosion along the edge of the linear trail.

The work is being done along the Fox River Trail at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles, between Villa Marie Road and the Fox River. There will be brief trail closures at times with the culvert installations, but the trail will be open in the evenings.

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County asks trail users to obey all signs and barricades. Use caution when traveling past trucks and equipment on the trail. Signs will be posted on the trail at both ends during the projects.

